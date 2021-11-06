Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 35,606 Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,606 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth $5,429,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth $7,313,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth $3,442,000. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth $494,000.

Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.