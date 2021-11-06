Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Conagra Brands by 56.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Conagra Brands by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 377,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CAG stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

