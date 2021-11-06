Paloma Partners Management Co Has $798,000 Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in InterDigital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after buying an additional 85,392 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in InterDigital by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in InterDigital by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in InterDigital by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,285,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

IDCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

IDCC stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.