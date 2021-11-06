Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $953,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,790 shares of company stock valued at $113,913,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $197.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.70. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.97.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

