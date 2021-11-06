Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 32,993 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,304 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32,993 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $46.23 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

