Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $874,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after acquiring an additional 268,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $308.41 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $175.45 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.