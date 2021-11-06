Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

PZZA stock traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.29. 874,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -155.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PZZA. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

