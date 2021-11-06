PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $101.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.00. 139,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,162. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.84.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 61.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 35.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

