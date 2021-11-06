Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $526.71

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 526.71 ($6.88) and traded as high as GBX 545 ($7.12). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 534.50 ($6.98), with a volume of 1,321,202 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAG. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 552.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 527.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,579.15).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

