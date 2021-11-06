Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on POU. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.18.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$23.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.15. The company has a market cap of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 23.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.45 and a 12-month high of C$23.63.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,646.90.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.