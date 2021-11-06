Patrick Magee Buys 4,000 Shares of International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Stock

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) insider Patrick Magee bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($38,411.29).
Shares of IBT stock opened at GBX 751 ($9.81) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 726.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 726.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £309.85 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64. International Biotechnology Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862 ($11.26).
About International Biotechnology Trust
