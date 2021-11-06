Patrick Magee Buys 4,000 Shares of International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Stock

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) insider Patrick Magee bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($38,411.29).

Shares of IBT stock opened at GBX 751 ($9.81) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 726.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 726.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £309.85 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64. International Biotechnology Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862 ($11.26).

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

