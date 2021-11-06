Patrick Spine Sells 5,494 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $28,733.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.72 million, a PE ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 17.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 935,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 144.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 5.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 218,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 71.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 96,810 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.