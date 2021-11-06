Paula Russell Sells 2,000 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OC stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98. Owens Corning has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after buying an additional 109,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,765,000 after buying an additional 180,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after buying an additional 734,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.15.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

