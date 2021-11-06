Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $945.69 million and $14.97 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00125694 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00018991 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000026 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

