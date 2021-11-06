Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.25

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.25 and last traded at $123.74, with a volume of 952229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $109.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

