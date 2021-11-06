Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $622.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $472.00 to $622.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAYC. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $517.06.

PAYC stock opened at $504.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.54. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

