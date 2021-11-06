Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at JMP Securities

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.36.

Shares of PCTY traded down $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.00. 776,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,023. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

