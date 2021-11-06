PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by Erste Group to Hold

Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.78. 16,633,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,054,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $310.16.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

