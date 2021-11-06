PayPie Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,081.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. One PayPie coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PayPie has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $1,081.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00051825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00263470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00098380 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

