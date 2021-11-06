PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.87. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

