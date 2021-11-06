PDT Partners LLC Acquires 2,674 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,509,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,728,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 617,800 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 358,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 255,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $9.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

