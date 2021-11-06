PDT Partners LLC Sells 6,877 Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Five Star Senior Living worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 62.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

FVE stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Senior Living Profile

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

