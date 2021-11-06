Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

