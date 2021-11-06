Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital raised International Personal Finance to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

LON:IPF opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £316.86 million and a PE ratio of 16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. International Personal Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 63.48 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

