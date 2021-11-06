Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital raised International Personal Finance to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

LON:IPF opened at GBX 141.60 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £316.86 million and a PE ratio of 16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. International Personal Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 63.48 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

