Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Draper Esprit VCT (LON:DEVC)

Draper Esprit VCT (LON:DEVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON:DEVC opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.67) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.32. The company has a market capitalization of £74.88 million and a PE ratio of 6.52. Draper Esprit VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.69).
About Draper Esprit VCT
