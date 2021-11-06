Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Draper Esprit VCT (LON:DEVC)

Draper Esprit VCT (LON:DEVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:DEVC opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.67) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.32. The company has a market capitalization of £74.88 million and a PE ratio of 6.52. Draper Esprit VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.69).

Get Draper Esprit VCT alerts:

About Draper Esprit VCT

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.