Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TIFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TI Fluid Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 360 ($4.70).

Shares of TIFS opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 21.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 294.31. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

