Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia Sells 10,416 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $838,687.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $830,156.25.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,173,764.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $453,408.15.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,390.00.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,318.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.73.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

