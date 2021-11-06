Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.73.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $30.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 83,359,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512,217. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

