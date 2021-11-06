Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Down 10.2% Following Weak Earnings

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price fell 10.2% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $65.23 and last traded at $65.33. 295,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,702,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.73.
The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.
Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,976.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 21.9% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 22.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.45.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
