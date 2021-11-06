Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Down 10.2% Following Weak Earnings

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price fell 10.2% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $65.23 and last traded at $65.33. 295,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,702,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.73.

The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.12.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,976.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 21.9% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 22.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

