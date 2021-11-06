Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.380-$3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $749 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.71 million.Perficient also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.930 EPS.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $148.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,643. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Perficient has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.17.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

