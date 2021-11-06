Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $203 million-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.16 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.380-$3.410 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.17.

PRFT stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,643. Perficient has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.04.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

