Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €158.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €158.50 ($186.47) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €146.38 ($172.21).

Shares of ETR PFV opened at €216.50 ($254.71) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €149.60 ($176.00) and a 1-year high of €222.50 ($261.76). The business’s 50 day moving average is €188.56 and its 200-day moving average is €173.84.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

