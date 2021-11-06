Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $42.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

