PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.90

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.90 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 26,583 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.93. The company has a market cap of £2.35 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

PHSC Company Profile (LON:PHSC)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

