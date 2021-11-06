Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 296.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 974,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $34,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

