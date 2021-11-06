PIBBLE Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $35.17 million and $54,543.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00254100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00097249 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

