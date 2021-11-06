PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading Down 0%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.32 and last traded at $101.37. 66,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 76,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDUR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,858,000 after purchasing an additional 156,554 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 585,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 422,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after purchasing an additional 271,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 127,157 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.