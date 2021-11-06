Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 902,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,060. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 525.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 54.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 49.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

