Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

PNW stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. 1,137,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

