Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 556.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 21,747 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 551.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.