Piper Sandler Comments on Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.18.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

MSBI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $583.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

