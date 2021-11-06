Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $27.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $30,477,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,314,000 after acquiring an additional 935,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after acquiring an additional 761,586 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

