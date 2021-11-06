Piper Sandler Weighs in on Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

NYSE CSR opened at $100.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $108.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

