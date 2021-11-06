Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,742 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Plains GP worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 2.08.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

