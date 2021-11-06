Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $95.73 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $77.87.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

