Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Director Guido Jouret Sells 2,700 Shares

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $76,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE POLY opened at $30.09 on Friday. Plantronics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

