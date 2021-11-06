Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.21% of Plumas Bancorp worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $35,849.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,573 shares of company stock valued at $58,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $36.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $213.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

