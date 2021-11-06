PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,977 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of PNM Resources worth $37,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at $58,471,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at $53,555,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 167.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 856,263 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $35,027,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,102,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 461,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

