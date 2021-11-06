Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,693 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 411,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 351.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

