Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $240,000 in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $12,815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $33,231,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $13,789,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.28. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

